No, This is Not Bharat Biotech VP Being Injected With ‘Covaxin’

Hours after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, 3 July, claimed of aiming to launch India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by 15 August, developed in partnership with Bharat Biotech, several social media users circulated an image purportedly showing the company’s vice-president undergoing the clinical trial of the same.

However, Bharat Biotech issued a clarification stating that the image shows a routine procedure of drawing a blood sample.