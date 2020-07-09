Has CBSE Declared Result Dates for Class 10 &12? Circular is Fake!

The Quint’s WebQoof team found several red flags in the circular in circulation. We compared it with an official circular released by the CBSE on Wednesday, 8 July and noticed that the signature of CBSE secretary in the viral circular looked morphed or copied.

If one looks at it carefully, it can be seen that the background colour of the signature is different as compared to the white background of the viral circular in question. In the official circular, no such colour discrepancy can be seen.