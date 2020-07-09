Has CBSE Declared Result Dates for Class 10 &12? Circular is Fake!
Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof, Rama Sharma, CBSE PRO, confirmed that the circular in question is fake.
A viral circular claims that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the dates of results for Classes 12 and 10 exams will be 11 and 13 July respectively.
However, speaking to The Quint, Rama Sharma, CBSE PRO, confirmed that the circular in question is fake.
This comes in the backdrop of the CBSE’s earlier announcement that the results for the aforementioned classes will be declared by 15 July.
CLAIM
Several media outlets including India TV, The Times of India, ET Now, and news agency ANI shared the information that CBSE has released the official date of the board results.
However, ANI, India TV and TOI later issued a clarification saying that the information is incorrect.
The Quint also received a query on the claim on its WhatsApp helpline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The Quint’s WebQoof team found several red flags in the circular in circulation. We compared it with an official circular released by the CBSE on Wednesday, 8 July and noticed that the signature of CBSE secretary in the viral circular looked morphed or copied.
If one looks at it carefully, it can be seen that the background colour of the signature is different as compared to the white background of the viral circular in question. In the official circular, no such colour discrepancy can be seen.
Further, we also noticed that the viral circular shows certain alphabets/ numbers written in an unofficial manner. For instance, in ‘2019-2020,’ the numbers are placed slightly higher as compared to the alignment of the remaining text.
Similar format can be seen in point number two wherein the word “results” is written in a dubious manner.
We also reached out to Rama Sharma, CBSE PRO, who confirmed to us that the circular in question is fake.
“This is a fake circular. We haven’t announced the official date of the CBSE results yet,” she told The Quint.
The Quint accessed the official CBSE statement on the fake circular which reads: “It has come to the notice of the Board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of class X and X11 Board Result 2020. It is hereby clarified that the Board has not yet announced the result dates.”
Evidently, a fake circular is being shared to claim that CBSE has released the dates of the results for classes 10 and 12.
