100 PLA Soldiers Died in Galwan? Kapil Mishra Shares Dubious News

We noticed that the story appeared on a websites called ‘Kreately’ which is essentially a blog where anyone can publish anything. Secondly, there was no official source or authentic information in the story. In fact, the story is riddled with grammatical and spelling errors.

Take this for example, the story goes on to say that the revelation has been made by ‘Jianli Yang’ and then he has been identified as a former Chinese military official and a son of a leader in the Chinese communist party. The article further goes on to spell his name as ‘Gianli’.

But in reality, Yang Jianli is a Chinese dissident residing in United States of America. He is the son of a Communist Party leader and is former Tiananmen Square activist. He recently wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Times in which he has argued that admitting the number of casualties might cause “domestic unrest”. Nowhere in the piece has he mentioned that 100 Chinese soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley.