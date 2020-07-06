Bihar’s Cycling Girl Jyoti Kumari Raped & Killed? No, Fake Claim!

What is clear is that this girl is not the same person as the girl who rose to fame because of her cycling feat but only happens to share the same name.

None of the news reports which spoke about the incident identified the dead girl as the cyclist. Moreover, we found that the verified page of the National Crime Investigation Bureau had taken to Facebook to bust the claims conflating the identities of the two young girls.

The post also said that the NCIB’s Darbhanga team had spoken to Kumari to confirm this and quoted her as saying, “I have received calls from many people, but I am fine. Preparing for a cycle trial right now. I don't even know Jyoti Kumari.”

Additionally, the post also attached a photo that Kumari had sent of herself from a few days ago, as evidence that she was very much alive and okay.

Therefore, it is clear that while there has been a death of a young girl by the name of Jyoti Kumari, it is not the same girl as the cycling hero. Two completely unrelated girls’ identities are being conflated on social media.