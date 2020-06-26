Results for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be declared by 15 July, and students will be marked for pending subjects on the basis of board examinations already conducted, the Central Board of Secondary Education told the Supreme Court on Friday, 26 June.Additionally, the board said that papers for Classes 10 and 12 that were scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July have now been cancelled.In an affidavit submitted before a three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, CBSE said that the decision was taken so that students can seek admission in higher educational institutes.“Results based upon the aforesaid assessment scheme will be declared by 15 July 2020 so that candidates can apply and seek admissions in Higher Education Institutions in India and abroad, based thereon.” CBSE NotificationCBSE has said that while students of Class 10 would be marked for pending papers on the basis of their scores in board examination papers that have already been conducted, students of Class 12 would have the option of appearing for pen and paper exams at a later stage, whenever the situation is conducive.Results for Class 10 students will be based on this evaluation scheme and they will not have the option of writing pen and paper exams later. Students of Class 12 whose results will be declared based on the assessment scheme will be allowed to appear in these optional examinations to improve their performance, if they wish so. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.