Kabul, UK Images Falsely Shared as ‘Blast at Pokhran Nuke Plant'

A photo collage of three old and unrelated pictures, which shows smoke billowing from different structures, is being circulated on Twitter with a claim that an accident has happened in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

But in reality, neither are these images from Pokhran nor are they recent. Two of the below attached images are from a bomb blast that happened in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2017. And one image is from 2015 when an unexploded World War Two bomb was detonated by the British army at Cliffe in Kent, England.