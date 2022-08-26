CJI Ramana: A Chief Justice Who Took Bold Decisions, When He Did Not Defer Them

As pointed out by Article 14, 11 petitions in this case were pending since 22 July 2021. Finally, on 25 August (a day before his retirement) a CJI Ramana led bench took on record the sealed cover report submitted by the technical committee.

The court also noted that the Technical Committee found malware in five of the 29 devices that were submitted to it, but did not conclusively state whether the malware was, in fact, Pegasus. The court also noted that the government of India did not cooperate with the Committee either.

But still, the court did not do much else, only wondered aloud which parts of the report to make public and which not.

"It is a huge report, let us see what portions we can give...These are technical issues. So far as Raveendran's report is concerned, we will upload on website..."

Not that this point needs further reinforcing, but it has been over thirteen months since we first heard of the possibility that the Israel-made spyware was being used to snoop on hundreds of Indian phone numbers.

Another point of indication to the worrying nature of the matter would be that some of the candidates approached by the court while appointing the expert panel had “politely declined this assignment” while others, according to the court, “had some conflict of interest."

Stating that he is perturbed by the knowledge of panel nominee's decline, former finance minister P Chidambaram had tweeted: "This episode illustrates how far we have travelled from the exhortation of Mahatma Gandhi that Indians should not fear their rulers.”

So how did the Supreme Court and its outgoing CJI not experience this gnawing urgency to deal firmly, and at the earliest, with this matter?