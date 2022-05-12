No Blanket Stay, UAPA Still There: Lingering Concerns Post SC's 'Sedition' Order

"We hope and expect that the State and Central Governments will restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124A of IPC while the aforesaid provision of law is under consideration," the top court said in its order on Wednesday (emphasis added).

Thus, evidently, they did not place any blanket stay on the sedition law.

Stating that the order is "of course, a good order", Justice Pradeep Nandrajog — former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan and Bombay High Courts — pointed out to the The Quint that the court has expressed hope, but there is no mandatory direction to the government to refrain from registering a sedition-related FIR.

This point can be further established by the fact that the statement is followed by the Court's suggestion: "If any fresh case is registered under Section 124A of IPC, the affected parties are at liberty to approach the concerned Courts for appropriate relief."

The top court did add, however, Justice Nandrajog noted, that "the courts, (on being approached for relief) are requested to examine the reliefs sought, taking into account the present order passed as well as the clear stand taken by the Union of India."

Explaining the order, Justice Nandrajog said: