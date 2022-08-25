Pegasus: 'Govt Did Not Cooperate in Probe,' Says SC Citing Expert Panel Report

On 18 July 2021, The Wire, and other international portals, published investigative reports about mobile phones of prominent Indians being targeted and tapped through the NSO spyware, which is sold by the Israeli company to governments.

The alleged list of targets included Congress's Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, two serving Union Ministers, an ex-Election Commissioner, two registrars of the Supreme Court, an old number of a former judge, a close aide of a former Attorney General, and 40 journalists.

The Indian government maintained that it had no hand in the alleged interception.

Several petitions seeking an independent probe into the matter were filed thereafter. Advocate ML Sharma, journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, and CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas were few among those who filed the pleas.