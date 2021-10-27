SC To Deliver Pegasus Order at 10:30 am, Court-appointed Committee Expected

At 10:30 am on Wednesday, 27 October, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pronounce an order regarding the various petitions filed requesting probes into the use of the Pegasus spyware on Indian citizens.

The apex court had reserved its order on 13 September, following several rounds of arguments where the petitioners who had approached the court – including those whose phones had been confirmed to be compromised by Pegasus – had stressed that the use of such spyware is illegal and cannot be considered lawful surveillance.