Ashish Misra Arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri Matter Days After SC Rap

Putting an end to the suspense, Ashish Misra alias Monu Bhaiya, the main accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Crime Branch office in Reserve Police lines in the district on Saturday, 9 October.

After skipping the first summon issued to him, Ashish, along with his lawyer, appeared at the crime branch office almost 22 minutes ahead of the deadline of appearance set at 11 am in the second summon issued to him on Friday.

Following interrogation that lasted more than 12 hours, Ashish Misra was arrested. He will be taken to district hospital where his medical examination will be conducted and will be produced in court. It is learnt from the sources that Ashish's lawyer produced video evidence and affidavit of witnesses who place Ashish at a wrestling event when a fleet of three cars went on rampage and mowed down farmers in Tikunia on 3 October.