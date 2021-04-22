CJI Bobde’s Suo Motu COVID Case Sums Up His Disappointing Tenure

Ironically, this is an approach which CJI Bobde has spent the last year and more extolling, refusing to pass orders on police brutality during anti-CAA protests as the petitioners could go to the high courts, and saying he wanted to discourage people from filing Article 32 petitions that they are fully entitled to file in the Supreme Court, as they could approach the high courts. But now, suddenly, a high court-wise approach is a problem.

Is this because the high courts had passed orders on the relevant issues which contradicted each other? No.

Is this because the high courts were passing orders which impossible for the Centre to carry out? No.

There is a third question that follows in this sequence to which the answer is yes, but I leave it to you fill it in.