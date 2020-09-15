‘Insidious Attempt to Malign’: SC on Chavhanke’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show
SC said that Sudarshan News cannot air further episodes of Chavhanke’s show about ‘UPSC Jihad’ till further orders.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 15 September, ordered that Sudarshan News cannot air any further episodes of editor Suresh Chavhanke's show about 'UPSC Jihad' (or any similar content) till further orders from the court. In its order, the court said:
“At this stage, prima facie, it does appear to the court that the object intended by the broadcast of the show is to vilify the Muslim community. Several statements are palpably erroneous. In the circumstances, at this stage, the court is of the view that we are duty bound to ensure that the statutory obligations under the programme code are complied with.”
The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph argued that the contents of the show, which has seen four episodes of a planned 10-episode broadcast till now, appeared to violate Rule 6 of the programme code, which prohibits broadcasts that attempt to portray a religious community in a negative light and also includes a prohibition against false and defamatory contents.
“Any attempt to vilify a community must be viewed with disfavour by this court as a protector of Constitutional values,” Justice Chandrachud said, while dictating the order.
He also clarified that there had been a change in circumstances since the apex court had previously heard the matter on 28 August, when it had refrained from granting a pre-broadcast injunction.
‘Can Something Be More Insidious and Dangerous For Stability & Integrity of the Nation?’
Senior advocate Anoop Chaudhari, representing the petitioner against Chavhanke's show, Firoz Iqbal Khan, informed the court that Chavhanke had broadcast multiple episodes on this issue that were blatantly communal in their content.
He said he had submitted the transcript of the first episode, noting the many false and misleading claims made in it, as well as the inflammatory graphics used in the show.
The bench of Justices Chandrachud, Malhotra and Joseph noted that the petition raised questions about regulation of this kind of content beyond just Chavhanke's show.
Justice Joseph made several observations about programmes on TV, including the way anchors conduct debates, the lack of transparency about ownership patterns, and a right to respond.
While Justice Chandrachud reiterated his reservations about imposing pre-publication restraints on any broadcasts – he had declined to grant such an injunction though the Delhi High Court did do so till the I&B Ministry took a call – he also raised concerns about the content of Chavhanke's show.
Objecting to the show's claims that Muslims were 'infiltrating' the civil services, he said:
“Can there be something more insidious and dangerous for the stability and integrity of the nation? This also destroys the credibility of the institution of the civil services, by casting aspersions on an institution like the UPSC without any evidence.”
In light of this example, Justice Chandrachud was of the opinion that there was no self-regulation taking place in the media, and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for his views on putting in place some enforceable standards, particularly for the electronic media, though he continued to say this should be done through proper self-regulation, not the state.
‘Exercise Freedom With Responsibility and Restraint’
The Solicitor General raised his own concerns about any potential interference with journalistic freedom, and said that it would be "disastrous for democracy" to control the press.
Justice KM Joseph noted that there is no separate freedom of press in India, and that the press is subject to the same restrictions as regular citizens.
Returning to Chavhanke’s show, Justice Chandrachud asked: “How rabid can it get? The only answer to this to ensure we have a stable democracy is to have some kind of enforceable standards.”
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing Chavhanke and his channel, said he would need a couple of weeks to file a response on these points.
"We will give you time Mr Divan," Justice Chandrachud said. "But we expect some restraint from your client. Your client is doing a disservice to the nation. We emphasise that there has to be an exercise of this freedom with responsibility and restraint."
The judges asked Divan to set out what his client would be doing to ensure this in the remaining episodes on ‘UPSC Jihad’ he was planning to broadcast.
