'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice': Karnataka HC Upholds Uniform Rules
The matter was heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.
Dismissing the petitions filed by Muslim girl students, seeking protection of their right to wear hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, said:
"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith... The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that is constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to."
The high court also held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February stating that students would have to wear uniforms and that there was no case made out for its invalidation. There were no grounds for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms either.
The reading out of the order of the three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi was, as with previous proceedings, broadcast live on the Karnataka High Court's YouTube channel:
After 11 days of hearings, the bench had reserved judgment in the case on 25 February.
Over the course of the hearing, the petitioners, as well as the state government, had presented a slew of arguments, leaving the court to deliberate over several interconnected issues, including:
Whether wearing the hijab is an 'Essential Religious Practice' or not in Islam
Whether the state can interfere in such matters
Whether the choice to wear a hijab is protected under the right to freedom of expression and the right to privacy
Ahead of the judgment, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Karnataka.
The Karnataka High Court, in an interim order dated 10 February, had refused to allow Muslim girls to attend classes wearing their headscarves until final adjudication in the matter, after several Muslim girls (including one of the girls from Udupi, who was barred from attending classes) filed petitions requesting the protection of their rights.
"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the likes within the classroom, until further orders."Karnataka High Court order dated 10 February
What Did the Petitioners Argue?
Challenging the government order, the key arguments made by the petitioners' lawyers pertained to essential religious practice, freedom of conscience, and hostile discrimination.
"The State is an outside authority, it cannot say that wearing a headscarf is an essential practice or not. It has to be seen from the viewpoint of a believer," senior advocate Devdatt Kamat had explained.
Kamat had also lamented that "their (female Muslim students) right to education, which is paramount, is being put on the back burner."
What Did the State Argue?
The key argument of the Karnataka government through advocate general Prabhuling Navadgi, as noted earlier, was that wearing hijabs was not an essential religious practice in Islam.
Quoting from the apex court judgment in Mohd Hanif Quareshi and Others vs The State Of Bihar to establish that "the very fact of an option seems to run counter to an obligatory duty," Navadgi had said:
"What is optional is not compulsory. What is not compulsory is not obligatory. What is not obligatory is not essential."
The Hijab Row
In December 2021, six Hijab-clad Muslim students belonging to Udupi's Government Pre-University College for Girls were barred from attending classes. The institute's purported reason: "No religious activity will be allowed on campus."
The girls were marked absent for at least three weeks before they protested the ban on 31 December, saying "though it is our constitutional right, they are still not allowing us to go in the class because we are wearing the hijab."
The students subsequently filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, and also approached the National Human Rights Commission.
Meanwhile, triggered by the increasing resistance, Hindu students donned saffron scarves as a symbol of their opposition to the hijab, while the number of institutions that prohibited the headscarf continued to increase across Karnataka.
