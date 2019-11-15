CJI Gogoi Was to Be ‘A New Hope’, That’s Not How Things Panned Out

When George Lucas announced a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in 1994, fans of the original were thrilled. To return to the galaxy they loved, with a chance for even better storytelling thanks to modern technology, their excitement reached fever pitch. And then in 1999, the first film in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy was released...

While fans expected ‘A New Hope’, they were handed ‘The Phantom Menace’. The title of the film was not the issue, but ask any ‘Star Wars’ fan and they’ll give you a laundry list of reasons why the film wasn’t what they’d been hoping for.

With the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on 17 November, concluding his 13-month tenure as CJI, fans of the Skywalker saga might find kindred spirits among those who are familiar with the developments in Supreme Court.