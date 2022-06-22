'You Can Trust the Indian Judiciary for Its Absolute Independence': CJI Ramana

Chief Justice Ramana said the constitutional courts of India - the high courts and the Supreme Court - have the power to judicially review every act of the government. "They can strike down any law that is not in tune with the constitutional principles. They can also set aside the arbitrary measures of the executive," he said.

He said international arbitration has several known advantages and it is in this spirit that the Indian judiciary delivers justice, to one and all, and the Indian courts do not discriminate on the basis of country of origin, and emphasised that all are equal before the courts of law in India.



Chief Justice Ramana said: "For the past two decades, India is following the path of actively encouraging arbitration, mediation, and other modes of alternative dispute resolution. India adopted the UNCITRAL Model Law while enacting the Arbitration and Conciliation Act in 1996, to make the arbitral process more efficient and to harmonise it with the international practice and procedure".