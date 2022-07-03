'Judiciary Answerable to Constitution and Constitution Alone': CJI Ramana
The Chief Justice said that people need to focus on issues that unite the country and not on those that divide it.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday, 2 July, said that the ruling party in India believes that every government decision must receive judicial approval, however, the judiciary in India is only answerable to the Constitution.
The CJI made these remarks at a felicitation function organised by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco, USA.
"The party in power believes that every governmental action is entitled to judicial endorsement. The parties in opposition expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and causes," the CJI was quoted as saying by PTI.
"This flawed thinking of all hues flourishes in the absence of proper understanding among people about the constitution and the functioning of the democratic institutions," he added.
"It is the vigorously promoted ignorance among the general public which is coming to the aid of such forces whose only aim is to run down the only independent organ, that is, the judiciary. Let me make it clear. We are answerable to the Constitution and Constitution alone," the Chief Justice added.
'Need to Promote Constitutional Culture'
CJI Ramana stated that "we need to create Constitutional culture in India" in order to implement the checks and balances envisioned in the Constitution.
"We need to spread awareness about the roles and responsibilities of individuals and institutions. Democracy is all about participation," he added.
He said that even after 75 years of Independence, people have not understood the obligations placed on each institution by the Constitution.
"As we celebrate 75th year of Independence this year and as our Republic turned 72, with some sense of regret I must add here that we still haven't learnt to appreciate wholly the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Constitution to each of the Institutions," the CJI said, according to PTI.
'Focus on Issues That Unite Us'
CJI Ramana said that we need to focus on issues that unite us. "We need to focus on issues that unite us. Not on those that divide us," he said.
"In the 21st century, we cannot allow petty, narrow and divisive issues to dictate human and societal relationships. We have to rise above all the divisive issues to remain focused on human development. A non-inclusive approach is an invitation to disaster," the CJI added.
He asserted that inclusion is a universal value and it must be respected all across the world, including India. "Inclusivity strengthens the unity in society which is key to peace and progress," Justice Ramana added.
(With inputs from PTI)
