'Judiciary Answerable to Constitution and Constitution Alone': CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday, 2 July, said that the ruling party in India believes that every government decision must receive judicial approval, however, the judiciary in India is only answerable to the Constitution.

The CJI made these remarks at a felicitation function organised by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco, USA.

"The party in power believes that every governmental action is entitled to judicial endorsement. The parties in opposition expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and causes," the CJI was quoted as saying by PTI.

"This flawed thinking of all hues flourishes in the absence of proper understanding among people about the constitution and the functioning of the democratic institutions," he added.