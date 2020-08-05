Art 370: 1 Year On, How J&K Has Been Let Down by the Supreme Court

One might argue that this was an appeal case, and once Qayoom’s lawyers agreed to the release as proposed by the government, the Supreme Court could not have done more. But that’s not necessarily true.

The day when the Centre agreed to release Qayoom, 29 July, was the fourth date of hearing in this case. On the previous days, the court had not pushed for arguments on the legality of the J&K High Court’s order, even though that was what the case was about. Qayoom’s lawyers sought to argue against his detention on these grounds at the time, but the court just moved into mediation mode the moment Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked for more time and said he’d ask for instructions to release Qayoom.

What was at stake here was not just getting Qayoom out of jail – it was also about deciding whether or not his detention had been legally valid in the first place. The Supreme Court is supposed to protect people from illegal detentions by the government even during an Emergency (see the striking down of the ADM Jabalpur judgment in the right to privacy case).

And yet here, even though there is no Emergency in place, the court wasn’t particularly fussed about going into the legality of the detention or the judgment upholding it, because ah well, he was going to be released now anyway. So why get into the previous 360 days the person had been in custody.

For the Centre and the J&K authorities, even more than Qayoom, this decision became a get out of jail card. There is no scrutiny of decisions which are manifestly unfair, and they also get a lovely new high court precedent to punish the mere thought of dissent against the state – which basically puts any Kashmiri who doesn’t want to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 in the dock.