SC Stays Jahangirpuri 'Encroachment Drive', Says Status Quo to be Maintained

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 20 April, ordered the maintenance of the status quo as regards the NDMC's encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, effectively staying the drive till the court can take up the matter.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has directed that the petition by residents of the area challenging the drive (which was announced on Tuesday and begun on Wednesday morning) should be listed before an appropriate bench on Thursday, 21 April.

A group of senior advocates, including Dushyant Dave, Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde, mentioned the matter before the apex court.