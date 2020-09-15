The Quint’s Story on ‘UPSC Jihad’ Show Cited in Supreme Court Plea

“Referring to himself as “Babasaheb ka shishya (BR Ambedkar’s student)” and emboldened by his “license” to air his show titled “UPSC Jihad Par Ab Tak Ka Sabse Bada Khulasa (The Biggest Expose’ of All Time on UPSC Jihad)” Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, used his prime-time slot on Friday, 11 September, to cast a series of aspersions on how the public service exam was rigged in favour of Muslims.

The show was broadcast two weeks after it was originally supposed to air, after the Delhi High Court had granted an interim stay against it, based on a plea by Jamia Milia Islamia students…



Chavhanke, emotional, emphatic, looked right into the camera and started telling a story of two close friends who want to crack the civil service exams. However, while one, quite possibly a Muslim, rakes the benefits of minority commission funds, as well as funds coming in from International organisations; Chavhanke bemoaned; the other, a non-Muslim, has to sell his “ma ka mangalsutra (mother’s matrimonial jewellery)” to get money for coaching…” ”



Read the full report here.