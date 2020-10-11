Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Coomi Kapoor writes in a column in The Indian Express that the BJP believes Nitish Kumar’s popularity has plummeted after the migrant crisis but he is still needed for the backward caste vote, just as the JD(U) relies on the BJP’s forward caste support. She also writes about how Ram Vilas Paswan’s death adds to the list of ministers in Modi’s cabinet who’ve passed away, how Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi will soon be under the radar for his poor handling of the Hathras rape case and how it was Muhammad Ali Jinnah who first planted seeds for the authoritarian rule in Pakistan.