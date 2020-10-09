US VP Debate: Will Harris’s Restraint ‘Ensure’ Joe Biden’s Win?

With less than a month to go until Election Day, in a vitiated yet keenly-watched US Presidential campaign, the seemingly lacklustre vice presidential debate between Republican incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, was both a surprise and a relief.

A surprise because of its marked divergence from the previous, schoolyard brawl of a debate between President Donald Trump, who constantly interrupted and heckled his Democrat opponent Joe Biden just two weeks earlier; and a relief because it held the hope of a possible return to civility in America’s coarse political discourse in the not so distant future.