How Can Dalits Access Mental Healthcare With Systemic Barriers?

In such a case, the onus of offering explanation along with the ‘clear articulation’ which is convincing to the dominant groups is thrown onto the marginalised. Engaging and educating these groups often do not lead to any substantial agreement on the concerns raised by Dalits. What is often offered in return for this mental and physical labour is subtle denial via phrases like ‘we chose to respectfully disagree’ and ‘we should agree to disagree’, ‘we should accept the differences’. In the process, Dalit students are left completely exhausted, with the feeling of not being understood, and feeling insulted. This takes a serious toll on our mental health.

In the case of Dalit activists and leaders, the experience is similar and in cases where young Dalit women emerge as activists and leaders, the burden of fighting the Brahmanical state and the police administration falls on Dalit women leaders while trying to seek justice for their sisters and community at large.