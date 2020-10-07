Why China Should Stop Fighting Us – India Is Also a Nuclear Power

China did not observe the restraints that the US and the Soviet Union observed. Mao Zedong took his country to the brink of war against the Soviet Union in 1969 when both countries had nuclear weapons. Signs indicate that Xi Jinping considers himself in the mould of the great leaders of the Chinese Communist Party of whom clearly Mao has been the greatest. He should understand that the world expects greater maturity from China and his own leadership than that shown by Mao.

In a recent interview to a prominent Indian journalist, Chinese scholar Zhao Tong argued that the belief in Beijing and Delhi that India-China mutual deterrence was so stable that conventional armed hostilities would not escalate into the strategic dimension was misplaced.