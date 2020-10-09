Ram Vilas Paswan’s True Legacy? Changing Dominant Caste Politics

While going through his five decade-old political career, we get the impression that all these years he remained true to the promise he made to himself quite early on in his life.

What would have helped was his ability to win elections in most years beginning 1969. He won the Lok Sabha elections nine times and entered the Bihar state assembly while still in his early 20s. Each election victory would perhaps reinforce his belief that he was to remain the sarkaar till his last breath. Did he live his belief?