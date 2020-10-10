A ‘Myth’ Called Arnab Goswami: How Rules Of Journalism Were Broken

What we know is that news channels have come a long way – probably in the wrong direction. Arnab Goswami may be an ‘anti-hero and icon’ at once to his followers, but what he effectively does is to break all the rules of journalism – and still manages to succeed in ‘popularity’, though not credibility.

TRPs tell their own tale. Republic TV has rivals including the channel that he helped start, Times Now, and Hindi channels clamouring to get a slice of an audience that is either charmed into or served by sting operations, the accusatory spinning of half-baked facts and panel discussions in which a dozen faces shout to be heard or are being shouted down by an anchor. Things have gotten worse just when we thought they could not.