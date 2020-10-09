GST Council – Take a Dollar ‘Risk’, Save India’s Federal Democracy

In theory and spirit, the structure was perfect, holding fine through the honeymoon years, the good and easy times (GST!). But sooner or later, every good intention must confront an ugly moment of adversity. Does it then still hold good? Or crumble? Or worse, become dishonest, deny, repudiate?

For the GST regime, COVID-19 became that cruel moment – the virus stalled the economy, emptied the central government’s coffers, but could do little to avert its Rs 2.35 lakh crore liability towards the states under the Treaty of Faith.