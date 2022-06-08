Moose Wala Murder: Mansa District Bar Association Decides Not To Defend Accused

The district bar association of Mansa in Punjab has decided not to defend any accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on Tuesday, 8 June.

A resolution to this effect has been passed by the district bar association, said one of its members.

"We have decided that nobody from the bar association of Mansa will appear on behalf of the accused in the murder case," said the member in Mansa.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on 29 May.