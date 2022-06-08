Moose Wala Murder: Mansa District Bar Association Decides Not To Defend Accused
The Punjab police have arrested eight persons so far in connection with the murder of the singer.
The district bar association of Mansa in Punjab has decided not to defend any accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on Tuesday, 8 June.
A resolution to this effect has been passed by the district bar association, said one of its members.
"We have decided that nobody from the bar association of Mansa will appear on behalf of the accused in the murder case," said the member in Mansa.
Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on 29 May.
The district bar association of Mansa has also appealed to bar associations of Punjab and Haryana to not defend the accused in the Moose Wala murder case, the member further said.
The bar association also said that it stands by the family of Moose Wala.
Eight Arrested So Far
The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested eight people so far in connection with the brutal murder of the famous Punjabi singer.
The eight accused have been held on charges of providing logistical support, conducting reconnaissance, and harbouring the shooters, said police.
The state police had earlier termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind Moose Wala's murder.
Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is the member of Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.
