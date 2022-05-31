ADVERTISEMENT
One Arrested in Connection With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder Case
The accused has been sent to police custody for five days.
i
A person from Punjab, named Manpreet Singh, was arrested in connection with Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on Tuesday, 31 May.
The accused has been sent to police custody for five days.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×