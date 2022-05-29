Punjabi Singer, Congress Leader: Who Is Sidhu Moose Wala, Shot Dead in Mansa

Moose Wala had at least four cases against him – two of which were related to flaunting guns in his songs. Two of Moose Wala’s viral videos showed him training to use an AK-47. In one, he was with five police officers while, in the other, he seemed to be using a private pistol.

Moose Wala had been booked under two sections of the Arms Act. According to NDTV, Moose Wala was also accused of glorifying caste divides in his videos. In an interview to News18 Punjab, he had alleged that he was being targeted by news channels and some lawyers.

He was a bitter rival of singer Karan Aujla who have taken pot shots at each other through their songs.

After the loss, he had talked about his defeat in his latest song 'Scapegoat' on YouTube. As he called out the 'double standards' of the voters, the song created a fresh row.

His last song, released two weeks ago, was 'The Last Ride'.