Moose Wala's Kin Take Body Home Post Autopsy; Last Rites Today at Native Village
The incident took place just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government scaled down his security cover.
The family of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, 29 May, took the body back home on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.
The body had been taken to Mansa Civil Hospital for a forensic examination. The postmortem was conducted by a five-member forensic team of doctors at the hospital in Mansa.
According to reports, the autopsy report has suggested that the body had 20-25 bullet injuries, which left its mark fatally on the left lung and liver.
The cremation will be held on Tuesday at Moose Wala's native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district, his family said.
4 Arrests From Dehradun
On Monday, the Uttarakhand and Punjab Special Task Force arrested four people from Nayagaon area of Dehradun in connection with Moose Wala's murder.
The Punjab STF received information that the accused were in Dehradun, after which they contacted the Uttarakhand STF. A blockade was imposed in the Nayagaon area from Monday afternoon.
The joint STF team arrested the accused while they were on the way to Hemkund Sahib from Shimla bypass road and took them to Nayagaon police station for questioning.
Moose Wala Shot Dead in Punjab
Moose Wala was killed by unknown gunmen near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Punjab Police later claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates were involved in the killing.
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that Moose Wala's killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.
Speaking to the media hours after Moose Wala's murder, Punjab DGP Bhawra said, "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang, has taken responsibility from Canada."
