Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder: Report

Hours after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, 29 May, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has reportedly taken responsibility for the killing.

A close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar said his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.

In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.

The Quint has not been able to independently confirm their authenticity. However, Punjab Police told The Quint that they had taken note of the two Facebook posts and were trying to establish their veracity.