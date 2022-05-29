Canada-Based Gangster Takes Responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder: Report
A close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar said his module in Punjab carried out the attack.
Hours after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, 29 May, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has reportedly taken responsibility for the killing.
A close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Brar said his module in Punjab carried out the attack on Moose Wala.
In two separate posts on their purported Facebook pages, Bishnoi and Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer.
The Quint has not been able to independently confirm their authenticity. However, Punjab Police told The Quint that they had taken note of the two Facebook posts and were trying to establish their veracity.
Brar was the main conspirator of the killing of youth Congress leader, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, in Faridkot in February 2021. An open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the gangster by a Faridkot court in March 2021.
Though this came a day after the Punjab Police curtailed the security of 424 individuals in the Aam Aadmi Party's crackdown on 'VIP culture', the police told the media that Moose Wala had not taken his bullet-proof vehicle and his armed security official at the time of the attack.
"Two cars intercepted Sidhu Moose Wala's car. Heavy firing followed in which Sidhu Moose Wala received multiple bullet injuries. Two persons present with him were hurt and have been referred to Patiala for further treatment," Gaurav Toora, SSP, Mansa said, as quoted by ANI.
"Preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Sidhu Moose Wala did not take his bulletproof car and gunman today. An FIR is being registered. We will take immediate action against the gangster and persons involved," he added.
