Lawrence Bishnoi Says Goldy Brar, Other Gang Members Killed Moose Wala: Police

“He has revealed that Goldy Brar was one of the gang members who conspired and executed the killing of Moose Wala but has not yet disclosed the names of other associates who were the real conspirators and executioners of the killing,” the official was quoted as saying.

On 29 May, Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Hours later, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra informed, "Gangster Goldy Brar has taken responsibility for the murder. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. At least three weapons were used in the murder."