Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police Arrests 8 for Harbouring Shooters
The Special Investigative Team also identified four shooters involved in the murder of the singer.
The Punjab Police on Tuesday, 7 June, arrested at least eight people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on 29 May.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also identified four shooters involved in the murder of the singer.
According to the state’s Information and Public Relations Department, a man who disguised himself as a fan clicking selfies with Moose Wala while conspiring with other shooters, was also held by the police.
The Arrests
Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda, of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; and Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot.
Others who have been arrested are Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.
This came a day after Punjab Police curtailed Moose Wala’s security cover, along with that of 423 others as part of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s crackdown on VIP culture.
Meanwhile, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police also "questioned" Lawrence Bishnoi – a gangster who is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail no 8.
The police also claimed that apart from Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and their associates were also involved in the killing.
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said on 31 May, "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder.”
(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)
