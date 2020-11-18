BJP’s Khushbu Meets With Accident on Way to ‘Vel Yatra’, is Safe
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar is safe after an accident while she was on her way to join BJP’s Vel Yatra.
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar met with a road accident early on Wednesday at Melmaruvathur near the outskirts of Chennai. The actor was travelling towards Cuddalore to join BJP’s Vel Yatra, when a container rammed into her vehicle. The actor tweeted pictures of her damaged car, clarifying that she is safe.
Khushbu shared the news of her accident on her Twitter account with pictures that showed a heavily damaged white SUV.
While shifting to another car, she was heard saying, “Thank God for Lord Muruga for saving me.”
“Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen.”Khushbu Sundar on Twitter
She also said that a container had rammed into her vehicle and not the other way round.
“Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai,” she tweeted.
Khushbu Sundar had officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in New Delhi on 12 October, after serving as the spokesperson of the Indian National Congress (INC) and earlier with the DMK.
The Vetri Vel Yatra is seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate Hindu votes in the state ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021. Despite being denied permission by the AIADMK-ruled state government and the Madras High Court issuing strict directions for flouting social distancing norms, the saffron party has been taking forward the procession.
Vetri Vel Yatra, a month-long rally visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and modelled on the Rath Yatra, was scheduled for 6 November to 6 December from Tiruttani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu to Tiruchendur temple.
