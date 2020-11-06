TN BJP Chief, 100 Party Workers Detained During ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief L Murugan and 100 other party workers were detained in Tiruttani, after the party decided to go ahead with ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’, despite the AIADMK government denying permission for the same.

The yatra is seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate Hindu votes in the state ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021. BJP leader H Raja said that the party will go ahead with the Vetri Vel Yatra if permitted, else, he said, “it will be an agitation.”

Vetri Vel Yatra is a month-long rally, visiting six abodes of Lord Muruga and modelled on the Rath Yatra, was scheduled to begin from 6 November to 6 December, from Tiruttani temple in the north of Tamil Nadu to Tiruchendur temple.