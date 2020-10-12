Actor Khushbu Sundar Quits Congress, May Join BJP

After much speculations, Khushbu Sundar has tendered her resignation as the spokesperson of the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday.



She is most likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event in New Delhi later in the day.

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress, Khushbu said she took great pride in representing the party on different platforms.



She pointed out that she had joined the party when it was at its lowest after being defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “I did not walk into the party for any momentary gains, name or fortune,” the letter read.