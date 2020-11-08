BJP’s Vel Yatra Resumes Without Permission, Causing Traffic Snarls

During a special sitting for the hearing of an urgent writ petition moved by the BJP on Saturday, the party state general secretary K Nagarajan told the Madras High Court, that only 30 persons in 15 cars will participate in the yatra and that the travel will be wound up much before 6 December, the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

The petition filed by Tamil Nadu BJP General Secretary K Nagarajan claimed that the state government had no powers to prevent religious gatherings outside of containment zones, especially when the centre had permitted religious congregations of over 100 persons from 15 October subject to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state.

The advocate representing the party told the judges that a fresh representation will be made to the police on Sunday, which will make sure there are no objections in granting permission.

While one judge asked why BJP had to choose an elaborate route that doesn’t just cover only the temples, Justice Hemalatha asked the state government why they were opposing the yatra when thousands of devotees were allowed at temples.

The Advocate-General Vijay Narayan clarified that this was not a mere visit but could gather huge crowds which is a bad idea during a pandemic. The Bench granted time till Tuesday for the petitioner to file an additional affidavit with all details, however the party decided to go ahead nevertheless.