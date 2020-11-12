What Does BJP Stand for in TN? No One Knows: Experts on 2021 Polls

The buildup for the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu has begun and this is the first polls without stalwarts Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. For decades, the state has had either DMK or AIADMK take the seat of power.



BJP might have succeeded in consolidating majority of the country, but when it comes to Tamil Nadu, they have not made even a dent. This year the party has decided to devise various ‘Hindu nationalist’ strategies to garner support, but will that work in a Dravidian state?

The Quint spoke to political analysts and senior journalists to understand if and how the ruling party at the centre is trying to build an image for itself in Tamil Nadu.