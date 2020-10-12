‘Jumla Govt’: How Khushbu Scoffed at the BJP Before Joining It

Adding to the spate of unexpected events that have defined 2020, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who has always been vocal against the saffron party’s policies, has done a U-turn and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 12 October, after stating she felt “pushed and suppressed” by the Congress.



Sundar spent six years with the Indian National Congress serving as the party spokesperson, before defecting to BJP.

“There might be a change in my party but not in my ideologies. I am more of an activist than a politician,” she said at the party headquarters in New Delhi.