MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released: Check cetcell.mahacet.org; Know Exam Dates
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: The MHT CET exam is scheduled to begin in 2 August 2022.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has formally declared the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for programmes such as LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course, on the website. The candidates who have registered for the MHT CET 2022 can download the hall tickets from cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card is an extremely important document that all candidates must carry on exam days.
It is important to note that the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, updates all the latest information regarding the entrance test on the website – cetcell.mahacet.org. One can also find information regarding the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card on the mentioned official website. The admit cards have already been released.
Candidates are requested to log in to their accounts using the correct information on the website and then download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card.
MHT CET 2022: Exam Date and Important Details
Every candidate must note that the MHT CET 2022 is set to be officially held from 2 August 2022 to 25 August 2022. To know more about the MHT CET 2022 exam timetable, one can visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org.
Along with the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card, candidates can also download the exam timetable so they can know about the exam dates and timings in detail.
It is important to note that the exam is decided to be held in morning and afternoon shifts. One can know about the MHT CET 2022 exam timings by taking a look at the timetable.
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Steps to Download
Here are the steps that all the registered candidates should follow to download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card online:
Go to the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra – cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on the link that states MHT CET Admit Card 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth correctly to log in to your MHT CET registered account.
The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on your device.
Download the admit card from the website and keep a copy of the same with yourself on the scheduled exam days.
Candidates can know in detail about the MHT CET exam date 2022 by visiting the website – cetcell.mahacet.org.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.