MHT CET 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended to 12 April
Know the last date of registration, exam date and steps to register for MHT CET 2022.
The last date of registrations for the State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra has been extended. Interested candidates can apply for MHT CET 2022 till 12 April on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.
Earlier, the last date for MHT CET 2022 was 31 March 2022. The CET is an examination that helps candidates get admissions in colleges across Maharashtra in the courses like Engineering/Technology, Medical, Agriculture, etc.
The candidates must know there is no additional fee for the students who register during the extended period but the students who register between 16 to 23 April will have to pay an extra fee of Rs 500.
The exams for the technical course will be conducted from 11 June to 28 June 2022. The exams are conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).
MHT CET 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of MHT CET 2022 at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the 'new registration' option.
You will have to enter details like father's name, permanent address, date of birth, etc.
Then you will have to fill the MHT CET 2022 application form.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the application.
Take a print out of application form for future use.
Visit the official website for more details regarding the MHT CET 2022 exams.
