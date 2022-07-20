HP TET Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon: Check hpbose.org; Know HP TET Exam Date

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, HP TET Admit Card 2022 today, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card 2022 from the website once released by the board. They can check the latest updates from the HPBOSE on hpbose.org. The admit cards will be available on the official website soon so the candidates should keep a close eye on the site.

Candidates should log in to their registered accounts on the website hpbose.org to download the HP TET Admit Card 2022, once formally declared. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has not announced a release date for the admit card yet so the candidates should stay alert. They should constantly check the official website for the latest updates.