MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List Released: Option Entry Begins Today

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 Final Merit List has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

In addition, the final merit list for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has also been released separately for Maharashtra and All India candidates.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CET at cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, for more information on MHT CET counselling and admission.