MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List Released: Option Entry Begins Today
MHT CET Final Merit List 2021 has been released on cetcell.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 Final Merit List has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.
In addition, the final merit list for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) has also been released separately for Maharashtra and All India candidates.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CET at cetcell.mahacet.org or mahacet.org, for more information on MHT CET counselling and admission.
Candidates must note that the provisional merit list for the MHT CET 2021 was released on 24 November 2021.
According to the counselling schedule, the online submission and confirmation of the options form of cap Round 1 will be held between 29 November and 1 December via each candidate’s login.
Candidates must note that the provisional allotment list of CAP round 1 counselling shall be declared on 3 December 2021.
Please read below for five easy steps to check and download the MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List.
MHT CET 2021 Final Merit List: How to Check
Go to the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org.
Navigate to the BE/BTech option present on the homepage and select the ‘Check final merit status’ link.
Enter your official credentials such as application ID and date of birth, and log in.
The MHT CET 2021 final merit list will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
It is important to note that the process of online registration, documents verification and confirmation of application form will conclude on 23 December 2021, by 05:00 PM at the online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center.
Hence students are advised to download the MHT CET 2021 final merit first and then apply for the option entry process at the earliest.
MHT CET 2021: Result Declared
