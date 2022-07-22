CBSE Declares Class 10 Result: 19.76 Lakh Candidates Pass Exams
Here are all the details related to the CBSE class 10 results.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result of Class 10 board exams 2022. The results were declared online on the official website of CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in.
Around 20.93 lakh candidates appeared for CBSE's class 10 exams this year, out of which around 19.76 lakh candidates have passed the exam. This takes the overall pass percentage to 94.40 percent.
The CBSE also declared class 12 results on Friday morning.
The board announced that it will not release a merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students." However, the board has released the top 0.1 percent subject-wise list for both classes 10 and 12 result.
Girls Outperform Boys
Just like class 12 results, girls have outperformed boys in class 10 result too by 1.41 percent. The pass percentage for girls stands at 95.21 percent, while the pass percentage for boys is 93.80 percent. Pass percentage for transgender students is 90 percent.
A total of 2,36,993 students have scored above 90 percent marks while 64,908 candidates have scored above 95 percent marks in class 10 results.
Subject with highest number of top scorers was Mathematics Standard.
A total of 12,598 candidates have scored 100 marks in Mathematics Standard, while 9,123 students got full marks in Science. 5,116 candidates in Social Science, 5,110 in Sanskrit, 4,244 in English Literature and Language, 3,242 in Tamil also scored 100 marks in the exams.
Trivandrum stood as the region with with highest pass percentage of 99.68 percent.
