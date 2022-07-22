CBSE Declares Class 10 Result: 19.76 Lakh Candidates Pass Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the result of Class 10 board exams 2022. The results were declared online on the official website of CBSE – cbseresults.nic.in.

Around 20.93 lakh candidates appeared for CBSE's class 10 exams this year, out of which around 19.76 lakh candidates have passed the exam. This takes the overall pass percentage to 94.40 percent.