MHT CET Exam Date 2022: Revised Schedule Out on the Website, Check Details Here
MHT CET Exam 2022 tentative exam dates can be accessed on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Exam dates have been officially announced by the Minister of Higher and Technical Education. Uday Samant, Minister of Higher and Technical Education announced the exam dates on Monday, 2 May 2022. The MHT CET 2022 exam dates have been revised so the candidates are requested to take a look at the new dates. The new revised MHT CET 2022 schedule is available on the official website for the candidates to check.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to check the revised exam schedule is cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Exam should take note of the new exam dates on the website so that there is no confusion during the exams.
The official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. also contains other important information and updates about the exam that the candidates should take a look at.
MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates: Revised Schedule Details and Important Information
Uday Samant announced in April 2022 that the MHT CET 2022 Exam have been postponed to August for all streams in order to avoid a clash with the JEE Mains 2022 and the NEET 2022.
On Monday, 2 May 2022, it was officially announced that the dates of the MHT CET 2022 Exam that will be held in August 2022 have been released on the website.
However, it is important for the candidates to note that the dates that have been released on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. are tentative. The final exam dates of the MHT CET 2022 will be released soon on the official website.
As per the latest revised exam schedule, the MHT CET 2022 exams will be tentatively held from 2 August 2022 to 25 August 2022.
The MHT CET 2022 entrance exams for technical courses are scheduled to be conducted from 5 August 2022 to 20 August 2022.
Candidates who have registered for the exam should strictly remember that these dates are tentative so they have to wait for the final schedule to release.
To know more about the MHT CET 2022 exams, one has to keep a close eye on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.
