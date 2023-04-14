IGNOU June TEE 2023 Final Date Sheet Released; Steps to Download Here
IGNOU is all set to conduct the TEE June 2023 exam in June which will be held in two shifts
The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU has released the final date sheet for June TEE 2023 exam on the official website. The TEE 2023 exam is to be conducted by IGNOU itself. As per the schedule, the term-end examination will begin on 1 June and it will conclude on 6 July 2023.
The TEE 2023 examination will be conducted in two shifts- the morning shift will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who have registered themselves for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination can visit the official website ignou.ac.in to check and download the date sheet.
As per the official notice, IGNOU will soon release the admit cards as well. The eligible candidates will be able to check and download the hall tickets from the university's website. As per the notification, students who would have submitted the required number of assignments in the courses by due date will be able to appear for the IGNOU exam.
How to Check IGNOU TEE 2023 Datesheet?
Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the link, 'Datesheet for the conduct of June 2023 Term-End Examination' under the News and Announcement section
A new page will appear on the screen.
You will have to click on the link that reads, 'Click here for the date sheet.
A new PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
Make sure to read the instructions carefully and check the date sheet.
You can download the date sheet and take a print out for future use.
