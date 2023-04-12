Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date & Time as per Result Trends: Latest Details
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 may be declared in the first week of May, as per the past result trends.
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has not declared the official date and time of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 yet. However, if past result trends are considered, it is likely that the result may be released in the starting week of May.
Once released, candidates who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2023, can download and check their results through a direct link that will be updated on the official website, pue.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Date and Result Trend
This year, the concerned authorities conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam from 9 to 29 March 2023. According to the result trends, the result is declared within four weeks after the end of the examination. There it is anticipated that the result will be out in the first week of May.
Karnataka 2nd PUC: Past Result Trends
In the previous year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam was held from 16 April 4 May 2022 and the result was declared on 18 June. Approximately 61.88 percent candidates successfully passed the 2nd PUC, Class 12 exam 2022.
In 2019, the exam was conducted from 1 to 18 March and the results was announced on 15 April 2019.
The passing criteria for Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result is that candidates have to score at least 25 marks in the theory paper and 11 marks in the practical exam. To pass Mathematics, students have to score 35 marks out of 100.
To download and check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 result and scorecard, candidates have to follow the direct link that will be updated on the above mentioned website on the result day.
