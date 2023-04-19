DHS Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Out for Technical Posts: Steps To Download & Check
DHS Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 has been declared for technical posts. Direct link & downloading steps below.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Assam has announced the Grade 3 Result for technical posts written examination on the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in.
The DHS Assam Written Exam 2023 for technical posts was held by the concerned authorities on 29 May 2022. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.
All those candidates who have successfully qualified for the test are now eligible for the next stages of the examination i.e. skill test and document verification (DV), which will be held from 24 to 26 April 2023.
An official notification regarding the date, venue, and documents to be submitted for appearing in the skill test and document verification will be notified separately for the candidates.
Steps To Check the DHS Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 for Technical Posts
Go to the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, visit the 'Results' section.
Click on the direct result link of DHS Assam Grade 3 Result Held on 29 May 2022.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter the personal login details like roll number or registration number.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save and print a result copy for future reference.
In the other stages of the examination i.e., skill test and DV, candidates are requested to bring all required original documents and passport size photographs for verification.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.