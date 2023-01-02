NID DAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released Today: Check Official Website for Details
NID DAT 2023 Prelims Admit Card: You can download the prelims exam admit card from admissions.nid.edu.
The National Institute of Design (NID) is ready to officially release the admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes on Monday, 2 January 2023. It is important to note that the admit card will be declared on the official website – admissions.nid.edu – for all candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the exam should stay alert and go through the latest announcements on the website mentioned above regarding the cards.
Once the NID DAT 2023 admit card is released, candidates can immediately download their respective hall tickets from the website – admissions.nid.edu. To know more about the NID DAT 2023 prelims admit card, you must stay alert. As of now, it is certain that the admit cards will be declared on Monday, for everyone who will sit for the exam.
The NID DAT admit card is an important document that all candidates should carry during the examination. They will not be allowed to sit for the exam if they do not have the hall tickets, so one should download them soon.
NID DAT 2023 Admit Card: Latest Details
Candidates can download the NID DAT 2023 admit card by entering their registered email ID, date of birth, and password in the provided space. One must keep these details handy while downloading the hall ticket from the website.
According to the latest official details mentioned in the schedule, the DAT prelims exam is set to be held on 8 January 2023. Candidates can download the admit card before the exam takes place.
The NID DAT 2023 exam will be divided into two stages, which are prelims and mains.
The prelims exam is scheduled to take place soon for all candidates and the admit cards will be out on Monday.
NID DAT 2023 Prelims Admit Card: How To Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the NID DAT 2023 prelims admit card online:
Go to the official website – admissions.nid.edu
Click on the link that states NID DAT 2023 admit card on the home page
Fill in your login details and tap on submit
The admit card will be displayed on your screen
Go through the details mentioned on the admit card carefully
Now, download the admit card from the website and carry a hard copy of the same to the exam centre
